Maggie Simpson starring in new Disney+ short for 'Star Wars' Day

Disney+

By Stephen Iervolino

As that geek from the IT department might have reminded you, Thursday, May 4, is Star Wars Day. This year, Disney+ is celebrating with another Simpsons short set in a galaxy far, far away ... and also in Springfield.

Maggie Simpson stars in Rogue Not Quite One, following the Emmy-nominated Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens from Its Nap. This time around, everyone's favorite pacifier sucker gets ahold of Grogu's hovering pram for a "hyperspace-hopping adventure across the galaxy."

She also runs afoul of a squadron of TIE fighters and ends up bringing the battle to Springfield in the latest animated bit of synergy for the streaming platform.

Star WarsThe Simpsons and Disney+ are all owned by ABC News' parent company, Disney.

