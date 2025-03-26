Luke Kirby stars in trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino dance world comedy 'Étoile'

The trailer for Amy Sherman-Palladino's latest comedy series has arrived.

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Étoile on Wednesday. It marks the latest project from Sherman-Palladino, who created Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The new series focuses on the competitive ballet world and centers on the heads of two rival dance companies.

Mrs. Maisel fan-favorite Luke Kirby plays Jack, the head of a New York company, while French actress Charlotte Gainsbourg plays Genevieve, the head of a company in Paris.

Both companies seem to be in a bit of a rut. In order to fix this, Genevieve suggests they swap dancers.

"We trade our top talent, Paris and New York. Put fresh faces out there, get people interested in dance again," Genevieve says in the trailer.

The studios' top ballerinas are played by Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick, who star in the Paris and New York dance companies, respectively.

Also featured in the trailer are David Alvarez, Simon Callow, David Haig, dancer LaMay Zhang in her screen debut and Gilmore Girls alum Yanic Truesdale.

Ètoile premieres on Prime Video on April 24.

