Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios

By Mary Pat Thompson

Artificial, the upcoming film by director Luca Guadagnino, will no longer be released by Amazon MGM Studios.

The studio confirmed the news to ABC Audio on Friday.

"We have the utmost respect and admiration for Luca Guadagnino as an award-winning filmmaker – not to mention a longstanding relationship that we hope to continue," an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement. "We believe that Artificial will be better served if it were released by a different studio and are working closely with the filmmaking team to find the film a new home."

Artificial is described as a comedic drama about the world of artificial intelligence. It explores Sam Altman's OpenAI during a period in 2023 when Altman was fired and rehired in a matter of days. It is directed by Guadagnino from a script by Saturday Night Live alum Simon Rich.

The film's cast includes Mark Rylance, Andrew Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Billie Lourd, Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Koch, Cooper Hoffman and Ike Barinholtz.

It would have reunited Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios after he directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as 2025's After the Hunt.

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