'Love Island USA' host Ariana Madix to guest star on 'St. Denis Medical'

Ariana Madix while filming 'Love Island USA' season 7. (Kim Nunneley/Peacock)
By Mary Pat Thompson

I got a text! It says Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is coming to St. Denis Medical.

NBCUniversal has announced that Madix will appear as a guest star in season 2 of the comedy series. She will play Dr. Emerson on the show.

video of Mekki Leeper on set and in costume as Matt announcing Madix's casting news was shared to NBC's Instagram.

"Ariana Madix?" Leeper says after answering a red cord phone. "Is coming to St. Denis Medical? That's where I am right now!"

The video also has the sentence, "This just in: the queen is coming to St. Denis Medical," written on top of it.

St. Denis Medical follows an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital and the people who work there. The mockumentary stars Wendi McLendon-CoveyDavid Alan GrierAllison TolmanJosh Lawson and Kahyun Kim.

St. Denis Medical returns for season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Nov. 3. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

