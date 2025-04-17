'Love Island' season 6 cast to star in spinoff 'Love Island: Beyond the Villa'

I got a text! It says Leah, Serena and JaNa are returning to the Love Island universe.

Peacock has greenlit a new Love Island spinoff series with the working title Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The show, which premieres in summer 2025, will reunite the fan-favorite islanders from season 6 of Love Island USA for a new docuseries.

It will follow "everyone’s favorite season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa," according to its official synopsis.

The cast of the spinoff includes Leah Kateb, JaNa Craig, Serena Page, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington. Peacock says other former Islanders will also make appearances throughout the season.

Notably, Kordell Beckham is absent from the spinoff's cast list. He won season 6 along with Page. Another season 6 fan favorite who isn't set to appear on the show is snake enthusiast Robert Rausch.

Love Island USA season 6 was the #1 reality series of 2024. It became Peacock's most-watched reality competition series of all time.

