Lori Loughlin gives first interview following college admissions scandal

While she didn't mention the college admission scandal that left her behind bars, Full House star Lori Loughlin recently gave her first post-scandal interview to the magazine First for Women.

Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty in May 2020 after paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, when neither child participated in the sport.

Loughlin served two months behind bars and Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, in addition to a $250,000 fine and community service.

The 59-year-old actress spoke about perseverance and forgiveness in the cover story.

"I try to be a forgiving person. I'm not one to hold onto stuff," she says.

Loughlin adds, "Stuff happens to everyone. We've all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too."

"No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go," Loughlin notes. "And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can't hang on to negativity. Life’s too short."

The actress adds, "Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life."

Incidentally, Loughlin spoofed her scandal in the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, when Larry David successfully helped her join a country club that had rebuffed her over the Varsity Blues investigation -- however, he finds she cuts corners in other ways.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.