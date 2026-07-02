Lola Tung joins Gracie Abrams in A24 film 'Please'

Lola Tung of 'Forbidden Fruits' poses for a portrait during the Getty Images Portrait Studio presented by IMDb and IMDbPro at SXSW 2026 on March 15, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb)

Lola Tung is the latest to join the cast of the upcoming A24 film Please.

The Summer I Turned Pretty actress will appear in the new movie from Babygirl and Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn.

Tung confirmed her casting in an Instagram Story on Wednesday. She will act alongside the previously announced star Gracie Abrams in Abrams' first-ever professional acting role.

Also starring in the film are Tom Burke, Connor Storrie and David Jonsson.

While Please's story details are remaining under wraps, it will be written, directed and produced by Reijn. David Hinojosa will also produce in what will be his third collaboration with Reijn.

This is also the third collaboration between A24 and Reijn, which previously released both the slasher Bodies Bodies Bodies and the Nicole Kidman-starring erotic thriller Babygirl. The studio also acquired her debut film, Instinct.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.