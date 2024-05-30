Local summer movie series highlights films shot in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay has a rich history of being featured in films and one local theater would like to showcase that this Summer!

The New Tampa Performing Arts Center located at 8550 Hunters Village Rd is putting on the Hollywood Hillsborough Film Series and have already shown Cocoon, a Ron Howard film following a group of Florida retirees who happen to swim in a pool containing alien cocoons which wind up energizing them with youth. Yes...BIZARRE.

The next two movie showings are below:

Edward Scissorhands on Thursday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. (Filmed in Lutz!)

Live By Night on Thursday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. (Set in Ybor!)

