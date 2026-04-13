'Little House on the Prairie' Netflix adaptation gets teaser trailer

The teaser key art for 'Little House on the Prairie.' (Netflix)

The teaser trailer for Little House on the Prairie season 1 has arrived.

Netflix has released the first trailer for its new series adaptation of the books by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

This series transforms Wilder's beloved, semi-autobiographical books into a show that is "part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West," according to Netflix. It will offer "a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier."

Alice Halsey will star as Laura Ingalls in the show. Also starring are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

"Once upon a time, Ma and Pa and Mary and Laura left the big woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie where a new life was waiting for them," Halsey says in the trailer. "Every day and every night was an adventure. And even though they were all alone and very small against the sky and the stars, they were happy because they were a family."

Rebecca Sonnenshine serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series, which Netflix renewed for season 2 back in March.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our wonderful cast and crew, who put their hearts and hard work into making our first season come alive,” Sonnenshine said in a press release at the time the season 2 renewal was announced. “We can’t wait to share this new adaptation of the Little House books with the world, and we’re thrilled that Netflix is giving us the opportunity to continue the story.”

Little House on the Prairie will debut July 9.

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