Lin-Manuel Miranda sets Broadway debut date and cast for new musical 'Warriors'

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends 'Warriors' album launch with Atlantic Records and Time Out, at Time Out Market New York on October 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Atlantic Records)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has selected his warriors.

The Hamilton creator announced the official cast for his and Eisa Davis' new Broadway musical, Warriors, which includes Lanterns actress Jasmine Cephas Jones. The actress has worked with Miranda in the past, originating the role of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in Hamilton on Broadway. Miranda also confirmed the musical will hit the stage on March 9, 2027, with ticket presales set to begin on Oct. 22.

Along with Jones, the ensemble includes Jaci Calderon, Aneesa Folds, Amber Gray, Julia Harriman, Sasha Hutchings, Gizel Jiménez, Kenita R. Miller, Sasha Allen, Casey Likes and Donald Webber Jr. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

Many of the new musical's cast members have collaborated with Miranda before, appearing in the show's concept album, or his Tony Award-winning musicals In the Heights and Hamilton.

Warriors, based on Sol Yurick's 1965 novel The Warriors and the 1979 film of the same name, follows a fictional New York City gang from Coney Island that is framed for the murder of a respected gang leader. Manuel and Davis' concept album for the cult classic was released in 2024, featuring Broadway talent and legendary artists such as Lauryn Hill, Billy Porter and Busta Rhymes.

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