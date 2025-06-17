'Lilo & Stitch' actor David Hekili Kenui Bell dies at 46

Lilo & Stitch actor David Hekili Kenui Bell has died, according to a Facebook post from his sister Jalene Kanani Bell. Bell was 46 years old.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," Jalene Kanani Bell wrote in the post, which was shared Sunday. "I've been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father's Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives."

The Hawai'i Police Department confirmed in a statement to People on Monday that Bell died June 12.

"We have launched a coroner's inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death," a police spokesperson said, according to People. "The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected."

Bell's representative Lashauna Downie also told People in a statement, "I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad, if true."

"He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha…a gentle giant," Downie added.

Bell most recently appeared as "Big Hawaiian Dude" in the new live-action Lilo & Stitch movie, where he made a lasting impression as the man holding a shave ice near the end of the movie trailer. He was also a guest on the shows Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I.

"David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers," his sister wrote in her Facebook post Sunday. "The film industry and entertainment was so exciting to him and I loved that he enjoyed the arts."

Describing him as "a diamond in the rough" and "a bright and shining star," she said her brother "recently made it on to the big screen with an iconic Lilo & Stich [moment]."

"He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago," she wrote. "We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn."

"Hug your loved ones today…our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy," she added. "Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive."

ABC News has reached out to the Hawai'i Police Department, Bell's representative Downie and SAG-AFTRA for comment.

