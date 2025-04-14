Leslie Odom Jr. returning to 'Hamilton' for limited 10th anniversary run

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
By Andrea Tuccillo

Good things come to those who wait for it: Leslie Odom Jr. is returning to Hamilton for a limited run this fall in honor of the hit Broadway musical's 10th anniversary.

Odom Jr. will be back as Aaron Burr, the Tony-winning role he originated on Broadway in 2015. His performances begin September 9 and run through November 23 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

"Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming," Odom Jr. says in a statement. "I'm so grateful for the chance to step back into the room—especially during this anniversary moment—and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many."

If you want to be in the room where it happens, a new batch of tickets is now available at HamiltonMusical.com.

Hamilton, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015.

