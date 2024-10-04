Kurtwood Smith says Netflix has canceled 'That '90s Show', but reveals they're looking to continue it

Fans of the Netflix spin-off That '90s Show have been asking star Kurtwood Smith when they'll find out about a season 3, the actor said on Instagram, but he's leaving them disappointed with news the show won't be back.

The veteran character actor who played loveably gruff Red Forman on the show and its predecessor, That 70s Show, posted on Thursday a lengthy caption to a photo of him signing autographs for the show's studio audience. "I have tough news," he wrote. "Netflix will not be renewing."

"I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I'm traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I've loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all."

The actor continued, "[T]his show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70's Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons."

He also gave fans a glimmer of hope, noting they'll be looking for a new home for the project.

"To steal Red Forman's words … we aren't going to be dumba****…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school."

Incidentally, #SaveThat90sShow has sprung up, echoed by one of Smith's first replies, from The Penguin and SpongeBob Squarepants vet Clancy Brown.

