'Kung Fu Panda 4' repeats at No.1 at the box office with $30 million weekend

Universal Pictures

By George Costantino

Kung Fu Panda 4 topped the domestic box office for the second time in as many weeks, with an estimated $30 million weekend. The animated sequel, once again featuring Jack Black as the voice of the titular character, has collected $107.7 million in North America and $176.5 million worldwide.

Second place went to Dune: Part Two, which grabbed an estimated $29 million. Its three-week domestic tally now stands at $205 million and over $400 million globally. The Dune sequel -- starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Austin Butler -- is expected to surpass the $433 million earned by its predecessor.

The Mark Wahlberg-led Arthur the King debuted on the lower end of expectations, finishing in third place with an estimated $7.5 million in North America.

The thriller Imaginary finished in fourth place, collecting an estimated $5.5 million in its second week of release, bringing its domestic tally to $19 million.

Rounding out the top five was the faith-based biographical drama Cabrini, delivering an estimated $2.9 million, bringing its two week total to $13 million.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

