'KPop Demon Hunters'﻿ tracks down #1 box office debut

Still from 'KPop Demon Hunters.' Netflix
By Josh Johnson

KPop Demon Hunters has gone from streaming hit to box office success.

The Netflix animated film, which, as its title suggests, follows a K-pop group that also hunts demons, debuted at #1 during its first week in theaters. According to Box Office MojoKPop Demon Hunters led all movies with a total gross of $18 million.

Horror film Weapons slotted in at #2 following two weeks leading the box office, bringing in another $15.6 million. Freakier Friday followed at #3 with $9.2 million, while The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounded out the top five with $5.9 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

The only other new release in the top 10 was Ethan Coen's Honey Don't!, which landed at #9 with $2.95 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. KPop Demon Hunters -- $18 million
2. Weapons -- $15.6 million
3. Freakier Friday -- $9.2 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps -- $5.9 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 -- $5.1 million
6. Nobody 2 -- $3.7 million
7. Superman -- $3.43 million
8. The Naked Gun -- $2.95 million
9. Honey Don't! -- $2.95 million
10. Jurassic World: Rebirth -- $2.1 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!