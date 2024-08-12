Kit Harington talks Game of Thrones' ending

When the final episode of HBO's Game of Thrones was released five years ago, many viewers found themselves distraught about the conclusion of the series and disappointed with the ending. Series star Kit Harington recently opened up to GQ Hype about his thoughts on the final season, the backlash and the future of his character, Jon Snow, within the franchise.

During that final season of GOT, Harington said he believes "mistakes were made" within the story.

“Some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them,” he said. When asked specifically about the finale episode, he said, “I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

Regardless, Harington isn’t sure there was an alternative to what he called a rushed ending.

“I look at pictures of me in that final season, and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me,” he told GQ.

Upon the conclusion of the series, Harington said he was contacted by HBO about a potential spin-off titled Snow. Initially he rejected the proposition, but later reconsidered.

“I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war,” he said. “I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way.”

The spin-off has since been called off, mainly because in coming up with a storyline, Harington found himself uninspired.

“I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that's not good. And that's the last thing we all want.’”

Although the franchise propelled his career, Harington also feared being pigeonholed into the character of Jon Snow.

Now you can catch Harington in a new role on HBO's Industry, where he's found himself as Sir Henry Muck, a wealthy green-tech CEO. The first episode of season 3 is available to stream on Max.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.