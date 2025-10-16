KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has died

Remembering Ace Frehley (Photo: Getty Images/Photo: Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

We have sad news to report today. KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has died after being hospitalized and placed on life support.

On September 26th, Ace’s Facebook page posted that he fell in his home studio and was sent to the hospital.

Ace just called to inform me that I made a mistake on the announcement by calling his next album ‘Origins Vol. 4’...

Posted by Ace Frehley on Friday, September 26, 2025

A few weeks later, on October 8th, his official Facebook page provided an update that all of his remaining 2025 concerts were canceled

Due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.

Posted by Ace Frehley on Monday, October 6, 2025

According to TMZ.com, he suffered a brain bleed as a result of the fall, which left him on life support.

Ace Frehley was 74 years old.

