Kirsten Dunst to star alongside Sydney Sweeney in 'The Housemaid's Secret'

Kirsten Dunst is set to star in The Housemaid sequel.

Lionsgate made the casting announcement on social media Monday. Dunst will star as Wendy Garrick in the upcoming film adaptation of The Housemaid's Secret.

The studio shared a photo of Dunst, along with a quote from author Freida McFadden's second book in the trilogy, to announce the news.

"Welcome home, Wendy. The Housemaid’s Secret - coming soon," the post's caption reads.

The quote Lionsgate shared reads, "I would prefer if you refer to me as Mrs. Garrick."

Lionsgate announced plans for a film adaptation of The Housemaid's Secret in January. At the time, the studio announced it would begin production on the film in 2026.

Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone are set to return to their roles of Millie Calloway and Enzo Accardi in the movie. The sequel project is being developed for director Paul Feig to return at the helm. Sweeney will executive produce while Feig also produces through his Pretty Dangerous Pictures alongside Laura Fischer. Rebecca Sonnenshine will once again adapt McFadden's words for the screen.

The Housemaid follows a woman named Millie (Sweeney), who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). What started as a dream job quickly becomes a dangerous and seductive game of secrets and scandal. The film grossed over $395 million worldwide.

At the time the sequel was announced, Feig said, "It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew. We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."

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