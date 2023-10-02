Kim to Kim contact: Cattrall dresses up in Kim K's Skims for new campaign

Courtesy Max

By Stephen Iervolino

Kim Cattrall has teamed up with that other famous Kim, Kim Kardashian, as a model in a campaign for the latter's successful Skims shapeware line.

The Best of Skims campaign features the Sex and the City star modeling various versions of the underthings.

Joining her are actresses Hari Nef and Lana Condor, singer-actress Coco Jones and recording artist Nelly Furtado, all separately modeling the brand. "Five cultural forces meet our most viral and influential collections," a title card reads.

"How do I feel about Skims? Oh, you'd like to know, wouldn't you?" Cattrall purrs in a promotional video, before adding with a laugh, "Freaking fabulous!"

She later adds, "Skims makes me feel free."

Cattrall, modeling a black Sculpting Mid Thigh Bodysuit, then says, "Everybody is wearing Skims," before playfully waving to camera and strutting off.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

