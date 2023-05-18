Khloé Kardashian shuts down Tristan Thompson reunion speculation

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight and standing up against false narratives.

On Wednesday, the Good American founder responded to speculation about her rekindling her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson in the comments section of a fan page that posted the allegation.

"Stop pushing this narrative. It's tiring," she wrote in a lengthy response to a screenshot of a blind item that theorized why her sister Kim Kardashian appeared to be supporting Tristan by attending a Lakers game.

Khloé acknowledged that regardless of her statement, some will continue to fuel the false stories and emphasized that people often believe what aligns with their perceptions and what they want to believe, despite the truth.

"Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life," she explained, before drawing a parallel to her ongoing support for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick.

"Example….. just how I support scott and will forever support him. He's my brother. It's just not on an nba stage," the Kardashians star said. "Sad new world, If there's no photos people think it really didn't happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are."

Khloé, who shares 5-year-old daughter True and a 9-month-old son with Thompson, concluded with a red heart emoji.

