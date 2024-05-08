Kerry Washington's comedy 'UnPrisoned' returns to Hulu on July 17

Disney/Kelsey McNeal

By Stephen Iervolino

Hulu announced on Wednesday, May 8, that the second season of the Kerry Washington/Delroy Lindo family dramedy, UnPrisoned, will return on July 17.

In the series produced by and starring the Emmy-winning former Scandal star, Kerry plays a busy single mom and relationship therapist whose life is turned upside down when her formerly incarcerated dad (Lindo) moves in with her and her teen son.

In a "first look" teased by the streamer, Kerry's Paige, Lindo's Edwin and Paige's son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) are shown seated together in a family therapy session.

Hulu's season synopsis states in part, "The Alexander family is still a mess," so they "turn to a 'family radical healing coach,' who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back."

The show's first season scored a stellar 93% and 94% respectively with critics and audience members, according to the aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and its premiere in March of 2023 scored the best-ever numbers for Hulu's Onyx Collective brand.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!