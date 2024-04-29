Keanu Reeves hitting the road with Roku docuseries 'The Arch Project'

Keanu Reeves is revving up a new docuseries project for Roku called The Arch Project.

Sharing a name with Arch Motorcycle, the company the John Wick franchise star founded with Gard Hollinger, the show will see Keanu and Hollinger chasing down creativity in all its forms.

"This new series follows Hollinger and Reeves on a quest to find the answer to the question: 'Where does human creativity and ingenuity come from?" according to the streaming service. "Fueled by their own curiosity and desire to learn, Hollinger and Reeves help find and explore the stories of those whose ideas and achievements they admire."

"We'll join these mavericks to meet and learn how their unique views help fuel them to shape and change the world and hopefully find some answers to that never-ending question," Roku says.

Hollinger and Reeves offer, "We've sought out artists, innovators, and creators whose stories we hope will inspire viewers to find answers that help unlock their own creativity."

The "one-of-a-kind docuseries hopes to " inspire us all to dream bigger and bolder," said Sean Boyle with Roku Originals.

Reeves recently starred in and produced another docuseries, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

