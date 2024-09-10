Kathy Bates calls 'Matlock' reboot her "last dance" before retirement

By George Costantino

Kathy Bates is set to play the titular character in CBS' upcoming Matlock reboot, and that may be the last we see of her.

The 76-year-old actress told The New York Times in a recent interview that she's looking to retire after the series ends, saying, "This is my last dance."

Adds Bates, "It becomes my life. Sometimes I get jealous of having this talent, because I can’t hold it back, and I just want my life.”

However, Matlock, a reworking of the legal drama that ran from 1986 to 1995 and starred the late Andy Griffith, was too tempting for her to turn down.

“Everything I’ve prayed for, worked for, clawed my way up for, I am suddenly able to be asked to use all of it,” Bates noted. “It’s exhausting.”

Matlock, also starring Beau Bridges, Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, David Del Rio and Leah Lewis, premieres Sept. 22 on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

