Kate Hudson confirms she and her 'Fool's Gold' co-star Matthew McConaughey don't wear deodorant

Kate Hudson is beautiful, but she might not smell that way to some.

The star appeared on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live and was asked by a fan if the rumor was true that she forced her Fool's Gold costar Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant.

"No," Kate said flatly, but then confirmed neither star partakes in any underarm protection. "We're au naturel, you know?" she said with a laugh.

"He doesn't wear deodorant, and by the way, I don't either," she said before explaining she knew when McConaughey was around because they "were so close" while shooting she could "smell him from a mile [away]."

Apparently, however, she isn't against it in public, as she told host Andy Cohen that she was looking for a little protection backstage before she went on camera.

Evidently this all comes back to a 2008 Playboy interview in which McConaughey revealed he swore off the stuff decades ago, though he said he showers multiple times a day. "I just never wore it. No cologne, no deodorant," he said, adding, "The women in my life, including my mother, have all said, 'Hey, your natural smell smells, one, like a man and, two, smells like you.'"

In McConaughey's defense, his Tropic Thunder co-star Yvette Nicole Brown insists he smells alright (alright alright).

She told the Jess Cagle Show back in 2021 she specifically wanted to sniff the star after she got wind of his aversion to deodorant. She insisted he smells "delicious," like "granola and good living."

