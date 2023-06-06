Kaley Cuoco says daughter Matilda is burnin' up for the Jonas Brothers

Republic Records

By George Costantino

Kaley Cuoco's two-month-old daughter Matilda is "obsessed" with the Jonas Brothers.

"She loves the Jonas Brothers," The Big Bang Theory alum tells E! News.

"We turned it on, and I thought it was a fluke, and she was listening," Cuoco explains, "and then the next night I put it on in the bathroom when she was crying, and again she looked up and was listening."

"I was like 'Oh, it's not a fluke.' She loves them," Kaley continues, joking, "So this is her first crush, on the Jonas Brothers."

Also high on Matilda's playlist is "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star," adds Cuoco. "So if Jonas Brothers could record a 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star,' that would be really great for our household."

Kaley and her partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed Matilda on March 30. She's the first child for both.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!