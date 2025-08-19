Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood unpack season 1 of 'Are You My First?'

Are You My First?, a dating show about helping single virgins find "the one," is now available to stream on Hulu.

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood host the one-of-a-kind series, which released all of its 10 episodes on Monday.

Bristowe said so many of her preconceptions about who the contestants were changed as the season started. Specifically, it was Rachael Staudt who really surprised her.

"I maybe had a preconceived notion of what she would be like, and she even said it. 'I'm a bottle service girl, I work at a club, everyone assumes I'm this,'" Bristowe said. "She's a beautiful human inside and out ... we get to see her depth and that was really nice."

Underwood agreed, saying he adores Staudt, before calling her brave for how she approached the show.

Staudt spoke about having vaginismus, a condition in which involuntary muscle spasms interfere with inserting things into the vagina, according to Medline Plus, during her time on the show.

Underwood said he was excited for the contestants to get to speak about the reasons for their virginity on their own terms.

"When my virgin storyline came up on Becca [Kufrin]'s season [of The Bachelorette], one, I didn't want it to come up, and two, I was still working through when people would be like, 'Well, why are you a virgin?' And there really isn't always just one answer. It's so layered and there's so much depth to it," Underwood said. "I feel like these people came in with the, 'I'm a virgin because X, Y, and Z,' and they left with a whole new perspective of why they really are virgins. And they got to work through that in a safe environment, safe place with people who they shared that with."



