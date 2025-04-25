Julia Garner talks about Silver Surfer role in new 'Fantastic Four' film

Julia Garner is opening up about her upcoming role in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress talked about her role as Silver Surfer and said, "She's so different than anyone I've ever played."

"I don't expect everybody to watch Ozark or [Inventing] Anna or The Assistant," she said. "Some people are only going to watch certain things, so that's why I want to branch out to every genre, and that's one of the reasons why I wanted to do Marvel -- it's reaching a different kind of audience."

Audiences got a first look at Garner as Silver Surfer when the trailer was released last week. It features Garner gliding above the city on her floating surfboard.

Before the film, the Emmy Award-winner said she familiarized herself with the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics.

"I knew about some of the famous comic book characters, some of them I didn't know," she said. "So when I got presented with this opportunity, I was like, 'Wait, what? Me?' Yeah, I was in disbelief, almost because it was so cool."

"I knew that this Fantastic Four was going to be told in a very different way than even the other movies," she added.

Garner said director Matt Shakman couldn't say much about the character before she took on the role, but described Silver Surfer to her as having a "mystery about her."

When asked if she would be interested in doing a Silver Surfer spinoff movie, Garner said, "A hundred percent."

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star in Fantastic Four as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing, respectively.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters July 25.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

