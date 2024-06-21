Jonathan Majors lands first movie role following assault conviction

Jonathan Majors has landed his first big-screen role following his 2023 assault conviction.

Deadline reports Majors will star in the revenge thriller Merciless, to be directed by Martin Villeneuve, the younger brother of Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

"Merciless intertwines themes of possession, revenge and personal justice within a haunting narrative. It explores the psychological descent of John, played by Majors, and the supernatural forces challenging his sanity," Martin tells the outlet.

The Creed III and Loki star was convicted of one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault and one count of second-degree harassment, but was acquitted of two other counts of assault and aggravated harassment in a split verdict following a trial in December 2023.

He was sentenced to domestic violence programming.

Majors, who was set to play Kang the Conquerer in several Marvel projects, was released from playing the role as a result of the verdict.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.