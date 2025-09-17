Jonas Brothers spotted in Vancouver filming ‘Camp Rock 3′

Jonas Brothers fans spotted the brothers in Vancouver on a movie set for ‘Camp Rock 3′ days before their September 18th show at Rogers Arena.

Photos and videos were shared on social media showing Nick, Kevin, and Joe at Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby.

camp rock. where Connect 3 CONNECTED pic.twitter.com/hNywscJmlw — Cala Ali (@CalaJeanAli) September 16, 2025

Fans who were congregating at the set to get a glimpse of the action and see Kevin, Nick, and Joe up close were warned not to take photos of the set due to there being minors on set.

More of Jonas Brothers onset of “Camp Rock 3” at Barnet Marine Park in Vancouver today! 📸: isabelaverri pic.twitter.com/4C8CzTTfyu — Jonas Brothers Daily News 💛 (@Jonas_DailyNews) September 16, 2025

Camp Rock 3 is the latest film in the Disney musical film franchise, and is speculated to co-star Demi Lovato. Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, was released back in 2010 and the original Camp Rock came out in 2008.

Joe & Nick Jonas onset of Camp Rock 3 at Barnet Marine Park in Vancouver. 📸: telpage on IG pic.twitter.com/deY9iowbX6 — Jonas Brothers Daily News 💛 (@Jonas_DailyNews) September 16, 2025

Fans are also curious to see who their surprise guest will be on September 18th and if it will be someone connected to Camp Rock 3 now that the cat is out of the bag.