Jonah Hill's ex accuses him of emotional and psychological abuse

Pro surfer Sarah Brady has released to Instagram Stories a long chain of texts and DMs purportedly from her ex Jonah Hill, in which she details what she calls his emotionally abusive behavior.

Brady, who reportedly ended their nearly year-long relationship in 2022, declared, "This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear." What followed were a series of messages purportedly from Hill, directing the model/athlete about how to behave and act appropriately.

Among the no-no's, according to Hill, were "surfing with men," "Boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men," "to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit," "to post sexual pictures," and "friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful."

The You People star continued, "I'm not the right partner for you if these things bring you to a place of happiness....These are my boundaries for romantic partnership. My boundaries with you based on the ways these actions have hurt our trust."

Brady details that for a while, she put up with these "boundaries," deleting photos of herself on social media that Hill didn't like. He reportedly called her actions "a good start."

Brady went on to say, "The dynamics of my last relationship are not unique. Women deal with this kind of psychological abuse all the time."

Some followers likened Hill's alleged behavior to that of Keke Palmer's boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson's public criticism of a revealing outfit she wore to an Usher concert. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he said on July 5.

Hill, who in June welcomed a baby with girlfriend Olivia Millar, has yet to comment on the accusations.

