Jon Hamm marries former 'Mad Men' co-star Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm is officially off the market. The actor married his former Mad Men co-star Anna Osceola on Saturday, June 24 in Big Sur, California, and Page Six has the snaps.

The couple, who appeared together in 2022's Confess, Fletch, were apparently engaged in 2022.

The 52-year-old Hamm and his 35-year-old bride met on an episode of Mad Men, and in a case of life imitating art, they chose to have their ceremony where their characters met: Big Sur's Anderson Canyon.

Osceola played a receptionist named Clementine, who happened to meet Hamm's Don Draper while he was staying at a wellness retreat at that location during the acclaimed show's 2015 finale.

Fans will recall that it was there a meditating Don came up with the idea for the famous Coca-Cola "Hilltop" ad, which featured the tagline, "I'd like to buy the world a Coke...," and saw Clementine's braided pigtails echoed in one of the spot's featured actresses.

Mad Men star and Jon's pal John Slattery was reportedly in attendance, as were Paul Rudd, Larry David, Tina Fey, and Brooke Shields.

According to photos published by Page Six, the pair said their "I dos" at sunset, with Osceola wearing a strapless white gown with a plunging neckline, and her red hair flowing loose. She later changed into a dark blue dress and sandals for the reception.

Top Gun: Maverick star Hamm opted for a traditional black tuxedo.



The pair's meeting in 2015 came after Hamm -- who in 2012 swore off marriage in a Playboy interview -- broke it off with actress Jennifer Westfeldt after 18 years together.

