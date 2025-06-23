Jon Bernthal will reportedly join Tom Holland in upcoming film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
By Bethany Braun-Silva

Jon Bernthal could return as the Punisher in Spider‑Man: Brand New Day, the next installment in the Sony/Marvel Spider‑Man franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Shang‑Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is scheduled to begin production in England this summer and is set for release on July 31, 2026, Sony announced via Instagram back in March.

Bernthal previously portrayed Frank Castle in the Netflix series Daredevil and The Punisher, later reprising the role in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

While details remain under wraps, the movie reportedly picks up after the events of Spider‑Man: No Way Home, which ended with the world's memory of Peter Parker's identity as Spider‑Man being erased.

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon expected to reprise their roles as MJ and Ned. The extent of their involvement has not been confirmed.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and The Bear actress Liza Colón-Zayas are also joining the cast in undisclosed roles, according to IMDb. Bernthal won an Emmy for his guest role on The Bear season 2.

Spider‑Man: Brand New Day will be the fourth solo Spider‑Man film starring Tom Holland, and the first directed by Cretton.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!