John Cena, Will Forte 'Coyote vs. Acme' film rescued for theatrical release

Coyote vs. Acme will get a theatrical release after all.

The live-action and animated hybrid film, which was shelved by Warner Bros. Pictures in 2023, has been acquired by Ketchup Entertainment.

Iconic Looney Tunes characters will star alongside Will Forte and John Cena in the film, which "centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner," according to its official synopsis.

The film was directed by Dave Green with a screenplay written by May December scribe Samy Burch. James Gunn and Chris DeFaria produced the film.

"We're thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide," Gareth West, the CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said. "COYOTE VS. ACME is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike."

Warner Bros. Discovery wrote off $115 million of their content in February 2024 as part of an earnings filing that they called a “strategic realignment plan associated with the Warner Bros. Pictures Animation group.” It is presumed Coyote vs. Acme was one of the projects that was affected by the decision.

This is not Ketchup Entertainment's first time putting a Looney Tunes film in theaters. The company also distributed The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie after Warner Bros. Discovery decided to shop the project rather than release it.

Lana Condor, Tone Bell, P.J. Byrne and Martha Kelly also star in the film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.