John Cena revs up lead in Mattel's 'Matchbox' movie

A very large dude will star in a movie about very small cars.

Deadline says John Cena has been cast in Matchbox, an action film based on the popular miniature toy brand.

Back in May 2024, ABC Audio confirmed that the toy company and Barbie producer was revving up the project, with Extraction franchise director Sam Hargrave behind the camera.

Bestselling author and The Adam Project screenwriter Jonathan Tropper and co-writer David Coggeshall were tasked with turning in a script that turned the beloved toy line created in 1953 into a movie for Skydance, which backs the Mission: Impossible films.

Cena can currently be seen in Jackpot!, a Prime Video action comedy alongside his fellow Ken Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.