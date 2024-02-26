Jodie Turner-Smith talks Joshua Jackson divorce, feeling "more powerful" as a mother

Jodie Turner-Smith is opening up about her divorce from fellow actor Joshua Jackson.

"Sometimes things we really want to work just don't end up working," the Star Wars: The Acolyte actress told the U.K.'s The Sunday Times. "And that's OK."

"The most important thing is that you choose what's healthiest for you and your family and definitely your children," she added.

Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson in October 2023 after four years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and asking for joint custody of the couple's 3-year-old daughter, whose name they haven't shared publicly.

The Queen & Slim actress said it's important to ask yourself if you're being true to yourself.

"If the answer is no, then you have to make a move because I believe that there are visible scars from staying in places that are not good for us," she said. "And they don't just affect us, they affect everybody around us."

Turner-Smith said she doesn't consider her marriage to the Dawson's Creek actor a failure, noting that they "had such a beautiful moment together ... and now it's time for a new moment for both of us."

She said motherhood has made her "more powerful," and said she wants to instill within her daughter "how to have respect for herself and for others."

Moreover, Jodie calls being a single mom "incredible."

