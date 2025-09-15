Jhené Aiko - Hispanic Heritage Month

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15th - October 15th, and to kick it off, I’m highlighting Jhené Aiko!

Her full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo. She’s hispanic on her mother’s side, being described as coming from Spanish, Dominican, and Japanese descent. Her maternal grandmother is Dominican. Dominicana ‘more, ‘pa que sepan!

She dated R&B singer, O’Ryan (Omarion’s younger brother) from 2005 - ’08, whom she was a child with. She’s currently dating rapper Big Sean, with whom she also shares a child.

Aiko got her start as a backup singer for B2K, eventually branching out on her own. She’s put out three studio albums:

Souled Out (2014)

(2014) Trip (2017)

(2017) Chilombo (2020)

Most recently, she was part of Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX tour. She’s expected to release a new studio album this year, tentatively titled JA4* as a placeholder.