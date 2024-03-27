Jerry Bruckheimer talks next 'Top Gun', reveals next 'Pirates' movie will be a "reboot"

While promoting his next project, Guy Ritchie's action film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, super-producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled some tea about the next Top Gun and Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

The latter, Bruckheimer tells ComicBook.com, will be a "reboot," which could be perceived as sinking the hopes of fans who were hoping Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow would again take the helm of the $4.5 billion-grossing franchise.

Bruckheimer said there will be a follow-up to the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, but what's up in the air is when, thanks to its lead, Tom Cruise. "You don't know how they come together. You just don't know," the producer said.

"Because with Top Gun you have an actor who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does Top Gun, I can't tell you."

Bruckheimer added, "But we're gonna reboot Pirates, so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

There was a script for a Margot Robbie-led Pirates movie at one point, but recently it was rumored ABC News' parent company Disney was interested in The Bear Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri leading the project.

Back in 2022, Bruckheimer told The Hollywood Reporter there were two scripts being developed, "the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast," but his most recent "reboot" comment seems to point to the latter option -- particularly after Robbie's runaway success with Barbie.

