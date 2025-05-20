Jeremy Allen White stars in 'The Bear' season 4 official trailer

Did somebody order The Bear season 4 trailer? Yes, chef!

The official trailer for the fourth season of the FX series has arrived. Jeremy Allen White returns to his Emmy-winning lead role as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in this upcoming batch of new episodes.

"People go to restaurants to be taken care of, to relax, to not have to think about anything else for a minute," Carmy says in the new trailer. "It's hard, and it's brutal and that's what makes it special."

This time around, Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) are "pushing forward, determined not only to survive, but also to take The Bear to the next level," according to the season's official synopsis. "With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome. This season, the pursuit of excellence isn't just about getting better – it's about deciding what's worth holding on to."

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also appears as Carmy's mother in the trailer. "Hi Bear," she says to Carmy, who looks back at her stunned.

Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon also star in the new season.

All episodes of The Bear season 4 arrive June 25 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

