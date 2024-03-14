Jenny from the 'bot: Jennifer Lopez fights to survive in teaser to Netflix sci-fi flick 'Atlas'

Netflix

By Stephen Iervolino and Angeline Jane Bernabe

Jennifer Lopez heads to space and back in the new sci-fi flick Atlas.

In the official teaser for the futuristic film, Lopez is seen in a spacecraft in distress. Bloodied, she asks repeatedly, "Do you copy?!"

According to a synopsis of the film, the This Is Me… Now star plays Atlas Shepherd, "a brilliant data analyst with a deep distrust of AI" who "finds it may be her only hope when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes awry."

Also featured in the teaser is Academy Award nominee Sterling K. Brown and Barbie actor Simu Liu.

Amid the action of the teaser, including a plummeting spaceship and a midair clash between two robotic suits, one of which is being piloted by Lopez, a title card reads, "The future of humanity is in her hands."

The film was written by Leo Sardarian and Aron Eli Coleite and directed by Brad Peyton.

Atlas crash-lands on Netflix May 24.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

