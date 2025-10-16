Jennifer Lopez says Brett Goldstein was her favorite onscreen kiss

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein are seen on the set of 'Office Romance' on April 7, 2025, in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images)
By Mary Pat Thompson

Jennifer Lopez has revealed her favorite person to smooch on the big screen.

The actress and singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, where the host asked her to name her favorite person she has ever had to kiss for a movie.

"We have George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Fiennes, Richard Gere, Owen Wilson, Josh Lucas, it goes on and on," Cohen said. "Plus movies which are in the can waiting to come out!"

Lopez's answer happened to be a much more recent smooch.

"I'm gonna say my favorite — I just did a movie with Brett Goldstein and I'd say he was the best kisser," Lopez said.

Lopez stars alongside Goldstein in the upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance.

The Netflix film was written by Goldstein and Joe Kelly and helmed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again director Ol Parker.

Goldstein spoke to Netflix back in April about working on the project.

“Every day I come to work to do a rom-com with Jennifer Lopez and this incredible cast, and I expect people to jump out and tell me I’m being pranked,” Goldstein said. “Hasn’t happened yet, so maybe this is real?”

Betty Gilpin co-stars in the film that also features Edward James Olmos, who portrayed Lopez's father in the 1997 film Selena. He plays the actress's onscreen father again in Office Romance.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

