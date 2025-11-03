Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston attends 'The Morning Show' New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Sept. 9, 2025. (James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images)
By GMA Team

Jennifer Aniston has made her new relationship Instagram official.

The Morning Show actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself with boyfriend Jim Curtis to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate his birthday.

Aniston stands behind Curtis with her arms wrapped around him in the photo.

"Happy birthday my love," she wrote in the caption. "Cherished."

The post amassed more than 1 million likes in less than 24 hours, with Instagram users flocking to the comments to share their support.

Aniston, 56, was first linked to the hypnotherapist and author in July, according to People.

According to his website, Curtis, 50, "has been a voice in the wellness world — holding leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition (IIN)," coaching "entrepreneurs, creatives, and public figures through deep inner work — blending neuroscience, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing."

Curtis also marked his milestone birthday with an Instagram post over the weekend, posting several snapshots from what appeared to be a birthday celebration.

"50 and feeling good!" he captioned the post.

He added, "Thank you for all the wishes and love. So grateful for you my friends, family and community."

Aniston was previously married to fellow actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She was also in a relationship with actor, director and screenwriter Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017 and has been previously linked to musician John Mayer, actor Vince Vaughn, and actor and comedian Tate Donovan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

