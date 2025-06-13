'Jaws' to air on NBC with Steven Spielberg introduction to celebrate 50th anniversary

NBCUniversal
By Mary Pat Thompson

Grab your biggest boat and get ready to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg's classic film celebrates five decades this summer, and to commemorate the anniversary, the entire film franchise will be available to stream on Peacock on June 15.

Additionally, NBC is set to air the film on the network on June 20, the anniversary of the day it originally splashed into theaters. It will air as part of a three-hour telecast featuring a special introduction from Spielberg.

"Universal is home to the biggest movies in the world and it doesn't get any bigger than Jaws," Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer for NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, said. "We want to celebrate 50 years of this enduring film that has captured the public imagination for generations by bringing it to audiences at home in all the ways they love to watch."

Jaws follows the seaside community of Amity, which finds itself under attack by a great white shark. It was released in 1975, changing the movie industry forever while ushering in a new era of summer blockbusters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!