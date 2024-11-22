Jason Kelce to host limited late-night show for ESPN

While Jason Kelce can already be seen on ESPN as the host of Monday Night Countdown, the now-retired former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center will be testing out his game as a late-night host.

They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce will kick off a five-episode run on Jan. 4 at 1 a.m. ET on ESPN, with the fifth episode, on Feb. 1, beginning at 1:30 a.m.

The sports network teases "an immersive experience ... showcasing the Super Bowl champion's oversized personality and infectious humor mixed with celebrity guests from the football world and beyond, in front of a live audience of NFL fans."

"The show's format will position Kelce and his guests to dissect NFL topics and storylines, mainly focused on that weekend's games" and will include "active participation from the fans in attendance."

The show will be available on ESPN+, ESPN YouTube and the Jason Kelce channel on YouTube presented by ESPN following its initial ESPN airing.

Jason and his younger brother, Travis Kelce, have been making their mark off the field for some time: Travis can be seen in the FX series Grotesquerie and also hosts the Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Jason has appeared in numerous commercials, in addition to hosting the sibling NFL stars' podcast New Heights, and making a headline-grabbing entry in the ring in the most recent WrestleMania.

