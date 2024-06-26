It's a "Love Story": Hallmark teams with the NFL for Kansas City Chiefs Christmas movie

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance isn't the only "Love Story" to come from Chiefs Kingdom.

Perhaps taking inspiration from the famous couple, Hallmark Channel has teamed up with the NFL for a new Christmas film, titled Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

While the movie is not about Taylor and Travis, it will be filmed entirely in Kansas City, Missouri, and include scenes shot at Arrowhead Stadium.

The film follows Kansas City Chiefs superfan Alana Higman, played by Hunter King, and her family as they are the frontrunners to win the team's Fan of the Year contest. The Chiefs' director of Fan Engagement, Derrick, played by Tyler Hynes, is tasked to see how well Alana's family stacks up against the other finalists, and "Sparks Fly" between the two of them. However, things take a turn when Alana's grandfather's vintage Chiefs good luck hat goes missing.

According to a press release, "Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary."

The film is slated to release as part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas programming later in 2024.

"With Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs both homegrown, rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations," Darren Abbott, Hallmark's chief brand officer, said. "By blending the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football, we are thrilled to give audiences a front-row seat to this community's spirit, rich traditions, and passionate fans that define Kansas City, all wrapped up in the comforting and uplifting Hallmark way."



