'Is This Thing On?' Will Arnett, Laura Dern star in trailer for Bradley Cooper's latest film

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett pose at the opening night after party for the new play 'Goodnight, Oscar' on Broadway on April 24, 2023, in New York City. (Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images)
By Mary Pat Thompson

The first trailer for Bradley Cooper's latest film, Is This Thing On?, has arrived.

Searchlight Pictures released the teaser trailer for the A Star is Born and Maestro director's latest film on Tuesday.

Will Arnett stars alongside Laura Dern in the upcoming comedic drama film.
"As their marriage quietly unravels, Alex (Arnett) faces middle age and an impending divorce, seeking new purpose in the New York comedy scene while Tess (Dern) confronts the sacrifices she made for their family—forcing them to navigate co-parenting, identity, and whether love can take a new form," according to the film's official synopsis.
The trailer finds Arnett's Alex trying his hand at stand-up comedy at New York's Comedy Cellar.
"I think I'm getting a divorce," he says to an unforgiving crowd. "What tipped me off was that I'm living in an apartment on my own."
In addition to directing, Cooper co-wrote the film's screenplay alongside Arnett and Mark Chappell. He also co-stars as part of the ensemble cast that includes Andra DayAmy SedarisSean HayesChristine EbersoleCiarán Hinds and Scott Icenogle.

Is This Thing On? will serve as the closing night selection at the 63rd New York Film Festival on Oct. 10. It arrives in theaters on Dec. 19.

