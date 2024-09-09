'Inside Out 2' stays atop streaming list for the third straight week

By Stephen Iervolino

Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 has stayed atop the Fandango at Home streaming chart for the third straight week.

The animated movie is, so far, the highest-grossing movie of the year, having made more than $1.6 billion worldwide since it hit theaters June 14.

Coming in second on the streaming chart was M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Trap; the summer hit Twisters ranked third for the week of Sept. 2 through Sept. 8.

In fourth place was a new entry, Borderlands, which suffered a disastrous box office fate when it hit theaters on Aug. 9.

Another animated hit, Despicable Me 4, rounded out the top 5.

Incidentally, interest over weekend box office champ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems to have spurred streams of the 1988 original, which made #9 on the list, while Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1, which is also streaming on Max, rounded out the top 10.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!