'Inside Out 2' coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC News' parent company, Disney, has announced that Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2, now officially the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, is coming to Disney+ on Sept. 25.

The follow-up to the 2015 original set a number of records after its release on June 14, 2024, and became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally. It is currently the eighth-highest-grossing film in global box office history.

The movie stars the original characters of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced in the sequel by Amy PoehlerPhyllis SmithTony HaleLiza Lapira and Lewis Black — as well as newcomers Maya HawkeAyo EdebiriAdèle ExarchopoulosPaul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

The latter respectively play Riley's new teenage emotions Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

