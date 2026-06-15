'Icebreaker' hockey romance series coming to Netflix

Netflix is getting in on the hockey romance action.

The streaming service is set to air an adaptation of Hannah Grace's popular college hockey love story, Icebreaker.

The story follows aspiring Olympic figure skater Anastasia Allen, who’s forced to share a rink with NHL prospect Nate Hawkins.

Gossip Girl's Amanda Lasher is on board as showrunner and will co-write the series with Jade Bartlett. Alex Cooper's Unwell Productions is producing.

"I have been a fan of steamy YA since the seventh grade, reading Judy Blume stealthily hidden behind a textbook," Lasher says. "I love this genre, and it's been a joy working with Jade, the team at Unwell, and Netflix to bring Hannah Grace's beloved Icebreaker novel to the screen."

The series will follow other recent successful hockey romance adaptations, including Crave/HBO Max's Heated Rivalry and Prime Video's Off Campus.

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