Hulu announces new 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' show, 'Project Runway' and more

A Secret Lives of Mormon Wives show based in California, a new reality show from Khloe Kardashian and a new season of Project Runway were among the new projects announced Wednesday at Hulu's second Get Real House event

The event, hosted by talk show host and actor Scott Evans, delivered a series of announcements about Hulu's upcoming unscripted slate.

Here are some of the upcoming new shows coming to Hulu:

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County

The show that originated in Utah will air a new installment this year featuring a group of young moms in Orange County, California.

The moms "collide in a community where beliefs are not just their religion; they are their identity. While some defend their way of life, fighting against modernity, others embrace change, becoming a platform to disrupt the status quo," according to a show description.

The series, which does not yet have a release date, stars Aspyn Ovard, Bobbi Althoff, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease and Madison Bontempo.

Project Runway

Model Heidi Klum will return for a new season of Project Runway in July.

Twenty-two designers will compete for a chance to take their fashion careers to the next level, according to a press release from Disney Entertainment Television Publicity.

The upcoming new season will feature a crossover with some of the Dancing with the Stars cast members, who will hit the Runway catwalk.

Project Runway will premiere on Hulu, Disney+ and Freeform on July 9.

The Girls from executive producer Khloé Kardashian

Many may know Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians, but the reality star and entrepreneur is stepping behind the camera for the new reality series The Girls.

As an executive producer, Kardashian is bringing a new show to Hulu about her "inner circle of real-life besties" as they raise children and run businesses and survive "brutally honest group chats."

The Mob hosted by Parker Posey

A new reality competition series The Mob will also be coming to Hulu, with Emmy-nominated actress Parker Posey as host.

The series will send a group of celebs to an Italian villa where they will "shake down, hustle and whack their way to win up to $250,000 in cash prizes," a press release says.

"Every episode, they will tackle mob movie-inspired jobs to survive," the press release adds. "But every mob family needs a don, and whoever they choose will have absolute power — deciding who makes money, who stays, and who ultimately gets whacked."

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