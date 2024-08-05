'House of the Dragon' to end with season 4

HBO/Ollie Upton (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

During a press conference on Monday regarding the season 2 finale of its Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, showrunner/co-creator Ryan Condal says the show will end after a fourth season.

Condal says the forthcoming third season is being written, with a debut expected in "earlyish 2025."

The show was renewed for season 3 in June, ahead of the debut of its sophomore frame.

Based on author George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and centers on House Targaryen. The HBO Original drama series includes Matt SmithOlivia CookeRhys IfansEmma D'ArcySteve Toussaint and Eve Best.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!